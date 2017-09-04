‘AlDub you’ special poster edition ng Bandera out na

Mula sa split screen, tinutukan ng mga Pinoy here and abroad ang ‘kalyeserye’ nina Alden Richards at Maine Mendoza na higit na nakilala noon bilang Yaya Dub. Hanggang sa nabuo nga ang di matinag na tambalang AlDub.

Nakilala si Maine bilang Dubsmash Queen, na naging way nya para makapasok sa longest running noontime show na Eat Bulaga. Si Alden naman ay naging parte ng Dabarkads bilang host.

Sa good natured tuksuhan nag umpisa ang lahat sa magkalayo pa noon na couple (si Alden nasa studio, si Maine kasama sa mga sumusugod sa baranggay) pero pinaglapit sila via split screen. And the rest, as they say, is history.

Ngayong Lunes, inilathala na ang special poster edition featuring the phenomenal couple kung saan na pa ‘Aldub you’ ang marami at patuloy na nagbibigay kilig at saya sa kanilang mga fans.