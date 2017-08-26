Roxanne kay Will: Lahat ng best at baho niya nakalatag! By Jun Nardo Bandera

APAT na taon na ang relasyon nina Roxanne Barcelo at Will Devaughn. Walang pag-amin na nagmula sa kanila noong magkaroon sila ng relasyon. Pero humanga ang press sa kanilang love story nang maikuwento nila ito sa presscon ng pelikula nilang “I Found My Heart in Santa Fe” mula sa BluArt Productions. ‘Yung babakla-baklang si Roxee nu’ng simula ng presscon, hindi napigilang umiyak habang sinasabi ang dahilan ng matatag nilang relasyon ni Will. “‘Yung relationship kasi namin, tanggalin mo na lahat, alisin mo na lahat, magkaibigan talaga kami ni Will. Walang best foot forward. Lahat ng best niya, lahat ng baho, nakalatag. “So siguro ‘yung number one is honesty. Naging honest kami sa isa’t isa. Naging honest siya sa akin. At ungkatin man natin ang nakaraan ng bawat isa, alam na namin lahat ‘yun. “So parang wala nang gulatan. Siguro para sa akin, ang isa pang trait ni Will, na-in love talaga ako sa kanya. Kung ganoon siya ka-sweet, napaka-sweet po ni Will. “Hindi po siya ‘yung more on material things. Kasi hindi po ‘yon ang basehan ng naging relasyon namin. ‘Yung thought. ‘Yung sinasabing it’s the thought that counts. Totoo po ‘yon. “Hindi naman po namin in-announce ang relationship namin kahit kailan. Kasi kami, siguro dahil sa takot. We wanted to protect kung anong meron kami. Pareho kaming very private. One and a half (year) bago kami naging open. “‘Yung friendship namin at quality ni Will na simpleng tao. Wala siyang maraming arte sa katawan. Hindi siya mahirap i-please. Si Will very appreciative,” pahayag ni Roxanne at saka itinago ang pagtulo ng luha. Mula sa direksyon ni Bona Fajardo ang “I Found My Heart In Santa Fe” na mapapanood na sa Sept. 15 bilang bahagi ng Cine Lokal.

