Jessy kawawa pag biglang nauntog at natauhan si Luis By Jobert Sucaldito

MARAMI ang nagsasabing parang saved by the bell si Luis Manzano sa tinuran ng nanay ni Jessy Mendiola na kailangang makilala muna nila ang isa’t isa bago magplanong pakasal. Kasi, di ba, may mga lumabas na chikang nagbabalak na sina Luis at Jessy na magpakasal dahil usung-uso nga ang kasalan ng mga stars lately? “Dapat talagang magpasalamat si Luis sa nanay ni Jessy dahil baka mapaso siya pag pinakasalan niya si Jessy. Sa totoo lang, mukhang si Jessy ang atat na atat na magpakasal dahil financially stable na si Luis. “Alam niya kasing in love na in love sa kanya si Luis kaya feeling niya ay sa kasalan din sila hahantong. Pero malay mo, matauhan si Luis one day, mauntog at ma-realize na infatuated lang pala siya sa kagandahan ni Jessy at hindi pa rin ito ang kanyang true love. May ganoon, di ba? Yung akala mo kayong-kayo na pero magigising ka na lang isang umaga na hindi pala. “Kaya sa totoo lang, Jessy’s mom did a big favor for Luis. Baka mabuwisit lang si Luis pag naging asawa na niya si Jessy, iba kasi ang ugali ng babaeng iyan eh, parang may lihim na matinding kamalditahan?” talak ng baklitang kausap namin. No comment tayo riyan. Basta ang sa amin, sina Luis at Jessy pa rin naman ang magdedesisyon at the end of the day. When is yung sinasabi nating “end of the day” ba? Today ba iyon? Ay mali! Last mo nang joke iyan, Jobertita ha! Ha! Ha! Ha!

