Verni Varga may Alzheimer’s Disease raw kaya biglang nawala sa eksena



SOMEONE very reliable whispered to me that our dear friend Ms. Verni Varga has Alzheimer’s kaya hindi na siya visible sa mga shows, concerts and TV guestings.

Nalungkot kami for her kasi nga she is one dear friend who is not just soooo good as a performer pero napakabait and funny at times. Hindi funny as a komedyana ha, pero funny sa mga anekdota niya buhay na minsan namin napag-uusapan.

We just love her so dearly. Kafatid kasi namin ito sa industriya and we’ve come a long, long way.

Di na raw masyadong nakakakilala si Ms. Verni, and for us, imagining this is quite painful. Parang life is useless when you can’t identify people around you. Mabuti na lang at mabait ang husband niyang si Sir Ric Oledan who I guess has more than enough love to take care of her habang nasa ganitong stage siya. I am praying na sana gumaling si Ms. Verni.

I remember pa nu’ng kinuha ko siya to guest sa concert ni Michael Pangilinan sa Teatrino last year. It was so funny dahil a day before the show ay nag-rehearse pa kami sa 8th Note Studios sa Q.C.. Ni-rehearse pa nila ni Michael ang original song niyang “Kahit Isang Saglit” na pinasikat ni Martin Nievera aside from her spot number na “Take 5.”

Ang ending, hiyang-hiya ako sa mga friends kong binentahan ng tickets dahil nu’ng mismong araw ng concert at di siya sumipot. I wondered why dahil during the day, I texted her pa about her calltime and all. Tinanong ko pa nga siya kung anong gusto niyang food for dinner and she said that okay lang siya kahit ano.

And what a coincidence dahil Papa Martin Nievera dropped by sa aming concert and jammed with Michael onstage. Kumbaga, parang siya ang sumalo kay Ms. Verni without us realizing it. And they did pa “Kahit Isang Saglit” ha! After the show, I received a text message from Verni asking kung tapos na ang show because kararating lang niya sa bahay nila. She apologized dahil nakalimutan daw niya that she had guesting with us.

Kaya when I heard that Ms. Varga has Alzheimer’s now, yung nangyari pala sa amin ay sign na iyon. Pero sa maniwala kayo’t sa hindi, hindi ko nakuhang magalit sa kanya? Normally ay nagpupuyos na ako sa pagkabuwisit pero di ko naramdaman iyon kay Ms. Verni. Baka mahal ko lang talaga ang babaeng ito kaya deadma na lang ako.

I am praying that Ms. Verni goes back to shape. She deserves a better life.

It really pays to check on your bills before you pay sa mga bar. The other night, we went to a bar in Q.C., to support the gig of one of our anak-anakan na si Dessa.

Kasama ko ang talent kong si Kiel Alo and later on joined in by dear friends Tito Mon Chua and Queen of Torch, Ms. Malu Barry. In between Dessa’s gig, palabas-labas ako for yosi breaks and nakachika ko ang manager ng bar sa labas dahil nagbabalak akong mag-mount ng maliit na birthday concert for Kiel doon on Nov. 8. She handed me her call card with phone number of the bar.

Anyway, we had so much fun, plus the fact that they cook the best pinakbet in town – to die for ang pinakbet nila, mind you. Imagine, pinakbet for pulutan – kakaiba, di ba? And alam ko, medyo mura ang foods and drinks nila (pang-4th time ko na yatang nakapunta rito) kaya parang nagtaka ako nu’ng magbabayad na kami dahil parang sobrang mahal ang bill.

Nagbayad kami ni Tito Mon, buti na lang nagkasya ang perang dala ko. Anyway, inuwi ko ang invoice wherein nakasaan ang itemized orders namin. When I reached home, I called the bar and asked if how much ang price ng beer nila, ang sagot ng kausap ko ay P55 per bottle. Mura, di ba? Pero ang nakalagay sa invoice ay P300 per bottle.

Kaya sa 7 beers na nainom namin ay nakasaad ang P2,100 when in fact di pala ito aabot sa P400 lang. Ang layo, di ba? I asked kung puwede kong ipa-refund ang rest of the money through my driver pero ang request nila ay baka puwedeng ako ang mismong kumuha.

Sabi ko nasa bahay na ako and ipapadala ko na lang sa driver ko ang invoice. Pumayag naman. They immediately recomputed and gave back the P1,715 refund sa driver ko. I’d like to think that it was an honest mistake pero on hindsight, parang duda ako in a way siyempre.

What if hindi ko nakuha ang number ng bar sa manager nila earlier – hindi ko sila matatawagan right away, di ba? What if di ko naiuwi ang invoice (receipt) na di ko naman madalas ginagawa.

Now, I learned this lesson, huwag lang basta pay nang pay, kailangang may checking-checking din. Anyway, as of the moment, di muna siguro ako pupunta sa bar na ito dahil medyo may pagka-little turn off lang. Pero ayokong mag-judge, ha. At baka di ko na rin doon gagawin ang birthday concert ni Kiel sa November. Balik-Music Box ako. Ha! Ha! Ha!