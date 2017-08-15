Dessa nagdesisyon na: iiwan muna ang pamilya sa Vegas

FOR good na ang mahusay na si Dessa sa Pilipinas kaya naman excited na ang publicist niyang si Chuck Gomez sa upcoming projects nito.
Hindi kasi natutukan ni Dessa ang singing career niya rito sa Pilipinas dahil paalis-alis siya ng bansa dahil nasa Las Vegas, Nevada ang pamilya niya at in fairness ay marami rin siyang shows doon para sa mga kababayang Pinoy.
Pero dahil mahal ni Dessa ang Pilipinas at hindi pa rin naman siya nalilimutan dito (sa katunayan ay marami siyang inquiries) kaya nagdesisyon na ring manatili rito.
At sakto naman dahil ang version niyang “Forever’s Is Not Enough” na orihinal ni Sarah Geronimo ay nasa Spotify na at marami nang likes at hits.
Sabi nga ni Chuck, “63,119 Streams as of August 12, Saturday. Guys kapit-bisig tayo to 1M Streams on Spotify. Spread the word: Ipagkalat sa chikahan, tell your friends, post natin sa Facebook natin, sa Twitter, sa Instagram. Ipasok natin sa chikahan with family and friends! Download din natin sa iTunes at Apple Music! Pak!”
Backroom days pa namin kilala si Dessa kaya alam namin kung gaano siya kahusay na singer at talagang hindi umuurong kung biritan din lang ang pag-uusapan kaya sisiw na sisiw lang sa kanya ang “Forever’s Is Not Enough.”
Nabanggit pa ni Chuck na magre-recording na rin si Dessa sa Star Music. Kaya sa mga naka-miss kay Dessa, may show siya sa Historia Bar sa Sgt. Esguerra, Quezon City ngayong gabi, saganap na 10 p.m..
