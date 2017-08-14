TBA Studios sinigurong walang namatay na agila sa shooting ng ‘Birdshot’



SA launching pa lang ng TBA Studios sa Edsa Shangri-La Hotel ay agaw-eksena na ang isa sa mga pelikula nilang “Birdshot”.

Sa trailer pa lang nito ay halatang pinag-isipan talaga ang proyekto. Nakatawag-pansin agad sa lahat ng dumalo sa TBA Stuios event ang napakagandang cinematography.

Nagtatanungan nga ang ilang dumalo sa launching ng TBA kung kailan ipalalabas ang “Birdshot” dahil gusto nila na itong mapanood sa big screen.

Sakto naman dahil entry ng TBA Studios (Tuko Film Productions/Buchi Boy Entertainment/Artikulo Uno Productions) ang “Birdshot” sa 2017 Pista Ng Pelikulang Pilipino simula sa Agosto 16 hanggang 22 sa mga SM Cinema nationwide.

Ang direktor ng pelikula ay si Mikhail Red, nag-iisang anak ng kilalang direktor na si Raymond Red na ang forte ay Filipino alternative cinema na gumagawa ng mga experimental and narrative super-8mm at 16mm short films noong dekada 80.

At mana sa ama si Mikhail dahil inamin niyang malaki ang naging influence ng kanyang tatay sa pagpasok iya sa filmmaking.

Nakakuha na ng Best Picture award ang “Birdshot” sa 40th Tokyo International Film Festival sa Asian Future Film section, nailibot na rin ito sa South Korea, Lithuania, Laos, Sweden, Thailand at Belgium.

Say nga ng mga producer ng pelikula, “Finally, Birdshot is coming home this August.”

Ayon kay direk Mikhail, “I like stories that are morally ambiguous, yung hindi mo alam who’s good or who’s evil. And ‘Birdshot’ is very much like that. All the characters are struggling to survive.

“It creates a story with several layers that leave a lot of gray areas which the audience can explore. When they leave the cinema, we want them to start a conversation and talk about what they’ve seen (parang Kita Kita na pinag-uusapan).

“We’re excited that finally, Filipinos can see ‘Birdshot’. PPP is the perfect occasion for us kasi mas malaki yung audience that can be reached. We’re very happy and honored to be part of this pioneering batch of Pisa Ng Pelikulang Pilipino,” aniya pa.

At dahil may kinalaman na naman ito sa pagpatay ng hayop ay tinanong si direk Mikhail kung hindi siya magkakaroon ng isyu sa Philippine Animal Welfare Society o PAWS tulad ng nangyari sa “Oro” na nakasama sa 2016 Metro Manila Film Festival ngunit itinigil ang pagpapalabas dahil sa isyu ng pagkatay diumano sa aso.

“Doon po kami proud sa movie, sa technical aspect kahit sa prosthetics talagang kinuha namin ay mga industry professionals na inalagaan talaga nila lahat, mga injury make-up, ‘yung fake carcass ng animals, every details, so pinaghirapan nila iyon.

“Gumawa sila mock-up na Philippine Eagle and makikita n’yo talaga ‘yung actual size ng eagle. Sila ‘yung critically pinaka-endangered animals in the world endemic lang sila sa Philippines, sila ‘yung largest raptors, so dito sa film, mapapakita talaga ‘yung gaano ka-majestic itong national bird natin,” paliwanag ng batang direktor.

Sa probinsya ng Isabela ang entire location ng “Birdhshot” at base sa paliwanag ng direktor, “Actually sa Northern Luzon, may small colony ng wild Philippine Eagles, sa Siera Madre, majority ng eagles, may 400 na lang yata ang natitira sa Davao. Pero may maliit colony wide sa Siera Madre mountainous at Isabela nandoon. May mga 30 or 40, so doon naka-set (ang pelikula), somewhere in Northern Luzon.”

Hirit naman ni direk Quark Henares bilang head ng Globe Studios ay hindi sila nagdalawang-isip sa partnership nila sa TBA Studios para sa proyektong ito.

“I love ‘Birdshot’ and it’s a film that deserves to find its audience. We are happy to be co-marketers of the film and we are honored to be associated with the film and TBA, its production outfit,” saad ng direktor.

Ang “Birdshot” ay pinagbibidahan nina Mary Joy Apostol, Arnold Reyes, Ku Aquino at John Arcilla. Mapapanood na ito sa 60 theaters ng SM Cinemas nationwide simula Agosto 16, distributed by Solar Films.