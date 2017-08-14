Piolo tubong-lugaw sa ‘Kita Kita’ ng AlemPoy

NAGKATAON nga lang bang ‘di kagandahan ang latest John Lloyd Cruz-Sarah Geronimo movie at kinabog ito ng katapat nito in terms of box-office take?

Nagkataon din lang kaya na hindi gaanong naging mainit ang pagtanggap ng mga feel-good film afionados sa JLC-Sarah movie dahil alam naman nilang hard sell ang promo slant tungkol sa kanilang “something” kuno which is, in fact, nothing in real life?

Pero kung ito ang premise, bakit mas kumita ang Alessandra de Rossi-Empoy Marquez movie gayong wala namang “romantic angle” sa mga bida nito? And if there is, ano ‘to, lantarang panloloko sa publiko?

Between the two romance films ay hundreds of millions na ang iniakyat ng “Kita Kita” sa producer nitong si Piolo Pascual. Tubong lugaw, ‘ika nga, considering na small fraction lang nito ang puhunan, as opposed to the JLC-Sarah movie.

Why Piolo is laughing his way to the bank is a testimonial na nais niya marahil ipamulat sa mga malalaking film companies which spend millions on their movies.

Binasag ni Piolo ang tradisyon ng mga kapitalista.

A film—to rake in money at the tills—doesn’t have to headline the country’s biggest names. In the end, content o nilalaman (and that includes a simple yet sensible plot) ang formula para bumenta ang isang pelikula.

Mahusay kung mahusay na aktres si Alessandra, pero madalas siyang malinya sa mga indie films na may kawawaan. But she’s not a box-office attraction.

Sa isang banda, who was Empoy nga lang ba before this movie? Hindi ba’t comic sidekick lang siya, or “one of those” in gag shows?

Pero ang odd pairing nina Alex at Empoy pa pala—plus the equally odd love story which revolves around them—ang sisipa sa takilya, and yes, ang sumipa kina JLC at Sarah from out of the box-office realm na matagal na nilang kinabibilangan.

Parang David and Goliath lang ang peg ng dalawang pares na ito. Totoo ngang walang malaking bagay ang nakakapuwing.

With “Kita Kita”’s unprecedented success at the box-office, klaro ang mensaheng nais ipaabot ni Piolo sa mga malalaking producer. Ang “Kita Kita” pala, as it turned out, ang totoong “Northern Lights” (na flopcina) sa kanyang bagong business venture na nagsabog na liwanag.