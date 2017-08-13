Kasalang Rochelle-Arthur ipalalabas sa KMJS Bandera

NGAYONG Linggo rin ipasisilip ng Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho ang kasal ng dating lider ng Sexbomb Dancer na si Rochelle Pangilinan at ng kanyang long-time boyfriend, ang aktor na si Arthur Solinap. Bukod sa star-studded ang naging kasal ng dalawang Kapuso stars, pinag-usapan din ang wedding gown ni Rochelle na gawa ni Michael Cinco. Si Arthur naman na dating Abztrack dancer, nagpakita ng kanyang da moves sa reception kasabay ang pinsang si Dingdong Dantes. Hindi naman nagpahuli si Rochelle dahil nagpa-“get get awww” rin ang lahat sa husay pa rin nitong sumayaw. Babalikan din ng KMJS ang kanilang love story na tiyak magpapakilig sa viewers. Samantala, putok-batok naman ang mga taga-Mactan Alfresco, Lapu Lapu City sa Cebu dahil idinadaos ngayon ang Lechon Festival tampok ang mga lechuneros ng Cebu. Sa mga nakalipas na taon, unti-unti ngang nakilala ang mga taga-Cebu dahil sa kanilang mga lechong baboy. Dalawampu’t pitong taon na mula nang nawala si Philip. Lumabas lang ito para maglaro pero hindi na ito muling nakabalik pa. Pero ang kanyang mga kapatid, umaasang matatagpuan pa rin nila si Philip. Nakatanggap ang programa ng impormasyon sa kinaroroonan ni Philip. Ito na nga ba ang hinihintay na himala ng kanyang pamilya? Abangan lahat ‘yan sa KMJS tonight after Daig Kayo Ng Lola Ko sa GMA.

