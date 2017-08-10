Jennylyn: Mami-miss ko ang mga kabaliwan ni Steffi! Bandera

HINDI maikakaila na marami ang humanga sa pagganap ni Jennylyn Mercado bilang Pinoy Steffi sa GMA Telebabad series na My Love From The Star na matatapos na ngayong Biyernes. With her amusing lines at pambabara kay Matteo na ginampanan naman ni Gil Cuerva, naging hit talaga ang Pinoy TV adaptation na ito ng Korean series. Pero para kay Jen, sinabi niyang mami-miss niya ang role niyang ito dahil sobrang na-enjoy niya ang mga kalokahan ni Steffi. Tutukan ang pasabog na ending ng MLFTS na siguradong hinding-hindi malilimutan ng JenGil fans! Promise nina Jennylyn at Gil, ma-eenjoy ng viewers ang finale episode ng kanilang teleserye na mapapanood pa rin sa GMA Telebabad! Kaya watch na!

