Sikat na aktres ‘material girl’ kaya laging iniiwan ng mayayamang dyowa By Reggee Bonoan Bandera

NAGTATAKA ang ilang kasamahan sa trabaho ng sikat na aktres kung bakit hindi nagtatagal ang relasyon niya sa mga naging boyfriend niya, Pinoy man o foreigner. Ang laging katwiran daw ng aktres ay hindi sila magkasundo sa ugali at prinsipyo sa buhay. Pero ang hula naman ng mga katrabaho niya, “Medyo may pagkamateryal kasi, mahilig siya magpabili ng kung anu-ano. “Actually, pasimple ang drama niya, kunwari hihiramin ang kotse o anumang gamit ng boyfriend niya tapos maglalambing siya na kanya muna yun dahil ginagamit pa niya. We’re talking about luxury cars ha, kasi mayayaman ang nagiging boyfriend niya,” kuwento sa amin. Parang hindi naman ganu’n ang tingin namin sa aktres dahil napakasimple lang nito, hindi nga namin nakikitaan ng maraming suot na alahas. “Nakakasama mo ba 24 hours? Hindi naman di ba? Kaya siguro nawawalan nang gana ang mga lalaki sa kanya,” katwiran ng isa sa nakatrabaho ng kilalang aktres. Ang huling karelasyon ng aktres ay sa ibang bansa naka-base pero hindi rin nagtagal dahil hindi umubra ang long distance relationship sa kanila. Magaling umarte si aktres at mapili sa project. Maganda rin siya pero maraming nai-intimidate dahil suplada ang imahe.

