Khalil Ramos nag-aral ng filmmaking, nagtayo ng sariling production house

SA mga panahong walang masyadong proyekto si Khalil Ramos ay nag-enroll pala siya sa College of St. Benilde (2015) at kumuha ng kursong Filmmaking pero hindi pa siya tapos.

Ang mga naging influence raw niya ay sina Direk Erik Matti (nagdirek ng Honor Thy Father), Paul Soriano (Kid Kulafu) at Cathy Garcia-Molina (A Second Chance, She’s Dating A Gangster).

“Pero ang priority ko now is acting since kinuha na nga ako ng Reality Entertainment as their talent for movie, so might as well ito muna ang priority ko, kailangan ko munang ma-prove ang sarili ko.

“Pero sa side nga, kumuha ako ng Filmmaking at plano ko ring mag-aral abroad pero nasa likod lang siya ng utak ko. Nagtayo rin ako ng production house, online content ang ginagawa namin.

“As of now, hindi ko pa masabi kung in the future ay tatahakin ko ang directing o cinematography,” kuwento ni Khalil nang makatsikahan namin sa contract signing niya sa Reality Entertainment.

Inamin ng aktor na kapag may serye siya at kapag breaktime ay talagang sinisilip niya ang mga kuha at talagang nakikialam siya sa mga shot at makulit daw siyang magtanong sa lahat ng direktor na nakakatrabaho niya.

“Oo, nakikialam ako sa mga teleserye at pelikula kapag napapansin kong wala silang ginagawa, tsinitsika ko, gusto kong malaman lahat ng information kasi sa school, actually fundamentals, basic lang matututunan mo, sa field mo talaga maka-capture ‘yung buong experience,” paliwanag ni Khalil.

Samantala, hindi man nanalo si Khalil sa nakaraang Urian Awards para sa pelikulang “2 Cool To Be 4gotten” ay nagpapasalamat pa rin siya sa kanyang nominasyon.

“I feel so happy na finally, being recognized and acknowledged, I’m very grateful. I’m nominated for Urian, grabe ‘yun, that took a while na mag-sink in sa akin, everyone’s telling me na ‘Oh, you made it.’

Kumbaga ang bata mo pa, tapos nominated ka na sa Urian na most credible award giving body,” pahayag ng aktor.

Dahil sa pelikulang “OTJ” ay pinapangarap niya ngayon na makatrabaho si direk Erik Matti.

“I didn’t know direk Erik, I didn’t know Reality Entertainment, sir Dondon (Monteverde) but after watching that movie, I told myself na, wow, I wanna work with them, I wanna make a film with that caliber.

“Then ‘Honor Thy Father’ came, I was casted with John Lloyd (Cruz) then, he also influenced me in stepping up and expanding my ranges as an actor. And now, super grateful to be here, sitting together alongside with them (direk Erik at Dondon) and this really excited for what’s in store for the future,” sabi ng aktor.

At ngayong contract star na siya ng Reality Entertainment for five pictures ay sobrang thankful ang aktor dahil lahat ng pinangarap niya ay unti-unti nang natutupad.

Napapanood ngayon si Khalil sa seryeng La Luna Sangre at palaisipan pa rin sa manonood kung kaaway o kakampi ba siya nina Tristan (Daniel Padilla) at Malia (Kathryn Bernardo).