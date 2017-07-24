Request kay Jinri Park: Turuan mag-Korean ang mga Pinoy By Jun Nardo Bandera

ALIW na aliw ang mga netizens kay Jinri Park dahil viral video niya sa social media kung saan itinuturo niya ang ibig sabihin ng Korean words na madalas marinig sa mga koreanovela tulad ng saranghae at daebak. Maraming K-drama fans ang natuwa dahil relate na relate sila sa mga Korean words na nabanggit ni Jinri. May mga nag-suggest pa na sana’y gumawa ng instructional video ang dalaga tungkol sa Korean language and culture. Lalo tuloy na-excite ang mga Pinoy K-Drama addict sa upcoming primetime series ng GMA na My Korean Jagiya starring Heart Eva-ngelista. Samantala, malapit na malapit nang makilala kung sino talaga ang Korean actor na makaka-partner ni Heart sa serye. Marami na ang excited na makita siya at sure kaming bagong oppa na naman ang magiging crush ng bayan. We can’t wait!

