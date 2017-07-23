Gretchen nagpaka-stage mother sa graduation ng anak

NAGTAPOS na ang anak nina Gretchen Barretto and Tony Cojuangco na si Dominique who finished her fashion design studies in London.

Siyempre pa, go ang magdyowa to attend Dominique’s graduation. Of course, everything was put on Instagram by LA Greta, who else.

“Reunited? we are in London for our little one’s Graduation in a few days @dominique. ?proud dada & mama here,” caption ni La Greta sa IG video which showed Tonyboy hugging daughter Dominique as soon as they arrived.

“It’s been a family tradition to bring home Any little surprise for each other, it can be our left over food, or anything we see that we know will make each other happy I fetched my Tony from Heathrow airport Last night & found a magazine with Kate Middleton on the cover look at the reaction I received from my little one? it brought us back to the days when our baby love lived in the Philippines, this display of joy & appreciation is what we live for as parents FAMILY,” caption naman ni Gretchen sa IG video niya where Dominique received a magazine from her.

During graduation, video pa rin nang video si La Greta.

“The stage father looking for @Dominique London? dada is telling her to go to the toilet before the ceremony he has forgotten that his baby is now a lady.”

“This video was taken before the graduation ceremony? my Tony loves to take photo & video even when my back is turned.”

That was her captions sa magkaibang IG video niya.

Aminado naman si La Greta na naging stage parents sila kay Dominique. Who wouldn’t when their unica hija didn’t give them headaches at natapos ang kanyang kurso sa loob ng apat na taon?