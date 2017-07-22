Joey inaway ng AlDub fans, pero pinasalamatan ng KathNiel

SLIGHT na na-bash si Joey de Leon when he posted on Twitter a picture of him and his wife.

“KathNiel 10 years ago! Ola! @EatBulaga,” he said in his caption.

That made AlDub fans bark on social media. Talagang tahol sila nang tahol, directing their fangs on the comedian.

“Oo nga po dapat ALDUB 10 years ago!”

“Parang mas gusto nio ang KATHNIEL boss @AngPoetNyo?”

“Kathniel talaga? Di man lang BiGuel para taga-7. Hehehe.”

Those were just some of the tweets against Joey. Anyway, ang netizens na ang nag-explain why Joey wrote that caption.

“Pic was taken po kace sa Barcelona kaya ganyan. Mga isip niyo naman ohhh.”

“The picture was taken in Barcelona w/c is associated to K/N that’s why.”

“Mejo shunga ung ibang aldub nation dito, nakakahiya. e sa barcelona yan eh. makareact parang mga hayskul, kairita.”

“Hala ang daming TANGA naligaw hahahaha. Yung mga utak paganahin din minsan pra di kalawangin.”

Those were the SCATCHING remarks ng THINKING fans.

Not surprisingly, natuwa naman ang KathNiel fans na for sure ay nakatutok sa La Luna Sangre.

“Thank u very2 much po, sir joey! we know dat u love & respect KN ever since.”

“Thank you sir. Easy lang po. Everyone. Calm yourself. Wag pahalatang na hopia. Hahaha.”

“Thanks! Your mention of KathNiel means a lot to us! Really appreciated. Peace? and Love.”