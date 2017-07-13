Boy walang paki sa lovelife ni Kris; pero posible pang makabalik sa ABS



IPINAGDIINAN ng Asia’s King of Talk na si Boy Abunda na nananatili ang friendship nila ng Queen of All Media na si Kris Aquino.

Sa larawang ipinost ni Kris sa kanyang social media account with Darren Espanto during the blessing of his new house, may nagtanong among her followers kung nasaan na ang ibang celebrity na very close sa kanya gaya nina Vice Ganda at Boy.

“Hindi ko alam kung nasaan sila, pero ako narito pa rin. Nu’ng isang araw kami ay nag-usap. Pareho pa rin ang aming relasyon, nagkukuwentuhan, nag-uusap. May mga nagtatanong pa rin about sa trabaho at may mga dumadaan pa rin sa akin, ipinapasa ko sa kanya,” lahad ni Kuya Boy noong makausap namin sa first Eddy’s Awards.

Pilitin man daw ng iba, walang nababago sa pagkakaibigan nila ni Kris, “At sa aking palagay, hindi nasusukat ang pagiging magkaibigan sa pagdating o pagdalaw doon sa bahay dahil hindi pa natatapos ang buhay ngayon, may bukas, may isa pang araw para magkikita ang lahat.”

Okey naman daw si Kris ngayon. Biro nga ng TV host, marami pa raw siyang problema kesa kay Kris. Pinabulaanan din niya ang tsika na hindi na makakabalik si Kris sa ABS-CBN.

“No, everything is possible for somebody as talented as Kris. Kung ako ang masusunod I want her to follow her heart, ‘di ba? Only Kris knows what’s best for her. I will support what she does but I am not in the position to tell her where she should go,” ani Kuya Boy.

May nasabi raw kasi si Kris in one of her posts na “ayaw na nila sa akin” na ang tinutukoy nga ay ABS-CBN, “Alam mo it’s difficult to be a star. You have to be constantly validated.

“When you lost a show you get that feeling na, ‘Gusto pa ba ako?’ ‘Hindi na ba ako gusto?’ So, it might just be momentarily.

Siyempre kapag naglalakbay ka dito sa industriyang ‘to hindi mo minsan alam kung gaano ka kahalaga sa kompanyang pinagtatrabahuan mo, sa mga tao.

“So, ‘yung statement na ganoon, ako ang suspetsa ko, can just be momentarily. Lahat tayo pinagdadaan ‘yun, that moment of uncertainty. ‘Yun ang aking basa doon. Pero hindi ako naninigurado,” aniya pa.

Usap-usapan din ang diumano’y relasyon ni Kris kay Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista. Ano’ng masasabi niya tungkol dito? “Wala naman akong pakialam,” nakangiti nyang sagot. “Kung saan masaya si Kris ay dapat siya, I can only be respectful as a friend.”

Natanong din namin si Kuya Boy tungkol sa international movie na ginagawa ni kris ngayon, “What you know is what I know,” sagot niya.

“I’m glad she got the role. I can’t speak about it. I don’t know much about it. I am not in authority to speak about it in details. May mga konti ako’ng alam pero hahayaan ko silang mag-aanunsyo noon,” dagdag pa ng TV host.

q q q

Samantala, inamin ni Boy na dahan-dahan nang ume-exit ang dati niyang talent agency, ang Backroom. And late last year, itinayo niya ang Asian Artist Agency.

“Kami ay nakikipagsapalaran sa kasalukuyan. Nag-uumpisa with a new set of artists and some regular artists. And yes, we’re going international, in the sense na we are representing some international talents form Jakarta.

“We do projects in Hongkong and Singapore. Meron kaming initiatives from Russia. Dahan-dahan lang na pakikipagsapalaran. Hindi pa namin alam ang resulta but tingnan natin,” paliwanag ni Kuya Boy.

Ang AAA daw is fundamentally a trading artist agency, “Ibig sabihin, kami ay lumalabas sa Pilipinas at nagsasabing, ‘Mr. Something, ano ba ang kailangan ninyo dito sa Jakarta na kaya naming dalhin sa ‘yo?’ So, we’re trading artists.”

At the same time, siya pa rin daw ang gumagawa ng contracts nina Kris, Dawn Zulueta, Gretchen Barretto, Bianca Gonzales and Drew Arellano.

Lastly, thankful si Kuya Boy sa ibinigay na pagkilala sa kanya ng SPEEd (Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors), ang Joe Quirino Award. Bagong salta raw sa Maynila si Kuya Boy nu’ng tinutukan niya ang programa ni JQ.

“From ’75 to ’86, if my research is correct. Eleven years ginawa ‘yang Seeing Stars With Joe Quirino, IBC13. So, napaka-espesyal po nito aside with the fact that he was not just an entertainer. He was a good man. He was a happy man. He was proudly Filipino.

‘Take it away’ Mang Joe. Also because this is the first time that The Eddy’s is giving away the Joe Quirino award,” lahad pa niya.