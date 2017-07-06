Relasyong SofiEgo mas pinainit sa Pusong Ligaw By Ervin Santiago Bandera

TINUTUKAN ng mga manonood ang paghingi ng tawad ni Caloy (Joem Bascon) kay Tessa (Beauty Gonzales) sa Kapamilya afternoon series na Pusong Ligaw. Base sa datos mula sa Kantar Media, nakakuha ang Pusong Ligaw ng national TV rating na 15.3% mula sa pinagsamang urban at rural homes kontra sa katapat nitong show na nakapagtala ng 13.1%. Sa naturang episode, nasaksihan ng mga manonood ang closure na naganap sa pagitan nina Caloy at Tessa, ngunit hindi inaasahang nakita ito ni Jaime (Raymond Bagatsing). Dahil sa mga nakita, iisipin ni Jaime na nagkabalikan na ang dalawa. Ito na ba ang uudyok para masira ang relasyon nina Tessa at Jaime? Ano kaya ang magiging reaksyon ni Marga (Bianca King)? Maging dahilan kaya ito para lalong lumawak ang hidwaan nina Tessa at Marga? Samantala, nagkapalagayan na ng loob sina Potpot (Diego Loyzaga) at Vida (Sofia Andres). Ngayong kaibigan na rin ni Potpot si Rafa (Enzo Pineda), sinuyo ni Potpot si Vida na tulungan ang kanyang kaibigan sa negosyo nito at patawarin na rin ito sa nagawang pagkakamali. Sundin kaya ni Vida ang payo ni Potpot? Huwag nang bibitiw sa Pusong Ligaw after It’s Showtime.

