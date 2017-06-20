CHED inihayag ang P5K tulong pinansyal sa bawat estudyanteng biktima ni Yolanda

INIHAYAG ng Commission on Higher Education (CHED) na naglaan ng P540 milyon ang gobyerno para pondohan ang P5,000 tulong pinansiyal para sa mga estudyante mula sa pampubliko at pribadong kolehiyo na naapektuhan ng pagtama ng bagyong Yolanda. INIHAYAG ng Commission on Higher Education (CHED) na naglaan ng P540 milyon ang gobyerno para pondohan ang P5,000 tulong pinansiyal para sa mga estudyante mula sa pampubliko at pribadong kolehiyo na naapektuhan ng pagtama ng bagyong Yolanda.

Sa isang briefing sa Malacanang, sinabi ni CHED Commissioner Prospero de Vera na pinirmahan na ang implementing rules and regulations (IRR) para sa karagdang P5,000 tulong para sa mga estudyanteng na nasalanta ng bagyong Yolanda.

“So this appropriation of about 540 million is residual money coming from Yolanda funds that were not utilized in 2016. The Office of the President instructed CHED to expedite the use of this money. So we are ready to… We are sending notices to all the public and private universities in Yolanda- affected areas that the money will be available to them,” sabi ni de Vera.

Idinagdag ni de Vera na ipapadala ang pondo sa mga unibersidad na siyang magbibigay sa mga estudyante.

“So this will be disbursed by the universities to students as financial assistance starting this month as soon as the necessary paperwork is done with the state universities and colleges,” paliwanag pa ni de Vera.

Kasabay nito, sinabi ni de Vera na ipinapatulad na ang P8.3 bilyong alokasyon para sa libreng edukasyon sa mga 113 state universities at colleges sa buong bansa.

“Last April 20, we signed the implementing rules and regulations for the P8-billion tuition assistance for all undergraduate students in 113 state universities and colleges all over the country,”ayon pa kay de Vera.

Ani de Vera, naglaan din ng P317 milyon na pondo para pondohan ang pag-aaral ng mga estudyanten kumuha ng medicine sa walong state universities sa bansa.

“The 317-million tuition assistance for medical students is unique because it provides for a return service agreement. So the students who will apply will have to give back to the country as public service,” ayon pa kay de Vera.

Kabilang sa mga walong state universities na sakop ng programa ay ang Mariano Marcos State University sa Ilocos Norte; University of Northern Philippines sa Ilocos Sur; Cagayan State University sa Region II; Bicol University sa Region V; UP College of Medicine sa Metro Manila; West Visayas State University sa Iloilo; MSU sa Iligan at Tawi-Tawi; at UP School of Health Sciences sa Leyte.

“We are expecting about 2,000 students currently enrolled in these medical programs as students who can avail of the program,” ayon pa kay de Vera.