Veteran actress-MTRCB board member may pakiusap kay Duterte

Bilang bagong upong miyembro ng MTRCB ay ipinagtatanggol ni Ms. Gloria Sevilla ang indie films na gawa ng new breed of directors. Paliwanag ng veteran actress sa pocket presscon ng “New Generation Heroes”, “Ang indie films ngayon ay magaganda, lalo na ‘yung mga bagong sibol na director. At saka they make movies na may istorya na kinakailangan talaga natin ngayon para sa industriya.

“Mas gusto ko ang indie films, maliban sa magaganda ang istorya, madaling matapos ang shooting. In fact, marami kaming na-review na indie films sa MTRCB, magaganda,” kuwento ng aktres.

Tungkol naman sa movie industry ngayon, “Ang industry natin basta tulungan ng gobyerno, lalago. Kagaya ng exemption sa taxes at bigyan ng magagandang playdate ang indie films. Ang mga producer, bigyan din sana ng insurance ang mga artista, at iba pang tulong.

“Sana rin malimitahan ang coming-in of foreign films, para mabigyan ng playdates ang mga indie films. Kasi as of now, hindi nila binibigyan eh. Ang daming magagandang mga pelikulang gawa ng mga bagong director at mga bagong atista, na magagaling din,” sabi pa ni Ms. Gloria.

Maganda ang role ng beteranang aktres sa “New Generation Heroes” na idinirek ni Anthony Hernandez at ipinrodyus ng tiyuhin niyang si Gino Hernandez para sa Golden Tiger Films, “Ina ako rito ni Aiko (Melendez), teacher siya sa movie na nagpunta sa Korea. Dito’y maraming problemang dumating sa buhay niya, pati sa anak niya at sa kanyang asawa. Maraming aral na mapupulot sa movie,” kuwento pa ng aktres.

Mga estudyante ang target audience ng pelikula na ipinalalabas sa mga pampublikong eskuwelahan sa mga probinsya at may basbas na raw ito ng DEpEd. Masaya ring ibinalita ni direk Anthony na nakipag-deal na siya sa isang foreign producer na siyang magpi-finance sa kanilang movie para sa sasalihan nilang international film festivals.