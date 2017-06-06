Payo ni Richard kay Daniel: Just enjoy the journey! By Ervin Santiago Bandera

NANINIWALA si Richard Gutierrez na nasa mabubuting kamay si Daniel Padilla kaya malayung-malayo pa ang mararating ng career nito sa showbiz. Sa nakaraang solo presscon ni Richard para sa bagong teleserye ng ABS-CBN, ang La Luna Sangre na pinagbibidahan nga nina Daniel at Kathryn Bernardo, natanong ang bagong Kapamilya actor kung ano ang maipapayo niya kay DJ. Isa si Richard sa mga pinakasikat na matinee idol noong kasagsagan ng career niya sa GMA na tinatamasa naman ngayon ni DJ sa ABS-CBN. Sey ni Richard, maganda ang career path ng boyfriend ni Kathryn at bilib daw siya sa mga taong nangangalaga sa career ng binata. “I’m sure Daniel has a great team behind him. I’m sure he’s well protected, well guided. But for me, just enjoy the journey,” pahayag ni Richard na gaganap na hari ng mga bampira sa La Luna Sangre.

