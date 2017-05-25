Jed kay Darren: Di kami masyadong OK! By Ervin Santiago Bandera

INAMIN ni Jed Madela na apektado na ang friendship nila ni Darren Espanto dahil sa malilisyosong balita na lumalabas tungkol sa kanila. “Honestly, ngayon hindi kami masyadong okay, we just say hi and hello na lang kami, unlike before. I like to protect the kid, sa akin okay lang na i-bash n’yo ko, pero kapag mga kaibigan ko na, pamilya ko na at maga mahal ko sa buhay, ibang usapan na ‘yun, e, pahayag ni Jed. Hindi na rin daw niya idedemanda ang basher na nag-post ng mga bastos na mensahe sa social media linking him to figure-skater Michael Martinez. Aniya, gusto lang niyang turuan ng leksyon ang mga netizens na mag-ingat sa kanilang mga ipino-post lalo na ‘yung mga nakakasira ng buhay ng kanilang kapwa.

