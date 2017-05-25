MayWard handa nang sumabak sa shooting ng ‘Loving In Tandem’ By Ervin Santiago Bandera maymay

NGAYON pa lang ay atat na atat nang mapanood ng sandamakmak na MayWard fans ang kauna-unahang pelikula nina Maymay Entrata at Edward Barber. Talagang nawindang ang Twitter world nang i-announce na ng Star Cinema na magsisimula nang mag-shooting sina Maymay at Edward para sa pelikulang “Loving In Tandem” kung saan makakasama rin nila ang kanilang kapwa housemates noon sa PBB Lucky Season 7 na sina Kisses Delavin at Marco Gallo o mas kilala bilang KissMarc. “It’s a very funny rom-com about two brothers and two best friends. The movie is all about them stealing each other’s hearts,” ani Kisses sa panayam ng ABS. Ayon naman kay Edward, challenging ang role niya sa “love square” (hindi raw love triangle) movie na ito. Singit naman ni Maymay, “Ako naman magnanakaw ng puso. Ha-hahaha! Hindi po kapani-paniwala pero masipag at madiskarte po ako rito.” Isang masayahing guy naman ang magiging role ni Marco sa movie habang sabi naman ni Kisses, “Ako naman po ang forever beauty queen ng Quiapo.” Sasabak muna sa acting workshop ang apat na bagets bago sumalang sa shooting ng movie na ididirek naman ni Giselle Andres.

