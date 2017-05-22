Kris sablay ang mga hirit kaya laging butata

KUMBAGA sa black jack ay may laban na ang mga baraha ni Kris Aquino pero gusto pa niyang humirit ng isa pa mula sa dealer.
While Kris knows how to play her cards, kadalasan ay nasisilat tuloy siya. She leaves a window para silipin ang kanyang ikatatalo, this time exposing herself without a need for it just to stay in the public mind.
Hindi nagpakabog si Kris sa mga sunud-sunod na posts ni Sharon Cuneta on her social media account ambiguous as they are. Kung ang kay Sharon ay tungkol sa kanyang pinagdadaanan nang tila wala namang pinaghuhugatan, ang pagkakaroon naman ng migraine ang “banner story” ni Kris.
What is obviously a source of fun ay ang padi-disclaimer pa ni Kris that she wants to keep things private. Nasaan ang privacy na gusto niya, aber? Isang tahimik daw na buhay ang nais ni Kris?
Teka, kelan pa nilaman ng talasalitaan ni Kris ang katagang “katahimikan” when she propagates the very antithesis to it?
And there she goes again sa pagkukuwento ng aabangan niyang online show. Didn’t we hear this line before? Eto na naman si Kris, hindi tuloy malaman ng kabayo kung pupuwesto ito sa likod ng karitela.
More than the excruciating pain dulot ng kanyang migraine, Kris owes the public updates on her Hollywood movie. Tuloy pa nga ba ang paglabas niya sa “Crazy Rich Asians” after all the hoopla she created herself on social media?
Bakit hindi na niya ito binabanggit sa mga posts niya? Why is it now replaced by her online show “Kris List”? Hindi kaya ang publiko na ang magka-migraine dahil sa kanya?
