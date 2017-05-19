Direktor magaling mambola ng producer kaya laging may pelikula By Reggee Bonoan Bandera

TAKANG-TAKA ang ilang katoto kung paano nakakabola ng producers ang direktor na out of this world ang mga pelikula at hindi matagalan ng mga manonood. Ayon sa isang katoto, “E, kasi art film nga raw, e, hindi naman kasi ginagaya kasi nitong direktor ‘yung mga premyadong direktor na may awards sa ibang bansa na foreigners din lang ang nakaka-appreciate. “Itong si direk, nagpapaka-art, e, sablay naman lahat ng pelikula, wala nga yatang kumitang pelikula, eh. Kaya ang suwerte niya kasi may mga nabobola siyang producers. Paano kaya niya naibebenta ang sarili niya?” tanong ng aming kausap. Pagtatanggol naman ng katotong malapit sa direktor, “Hayaan na at maraming natutulungan na magkaroon ng trabaho.” “E, paano ‘yung bulsa ng producers, butas naman,” hirit naman ng mataray na kolumnista.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.