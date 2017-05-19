Bea: Kung titingnan mo parang di naman kami bagay ni Papa Ian!

THERE is no denying the fact that A Love To Last is one of ABS-CBN’s top-rating teleseryes.

In a recent interview, Bea Alonzo who plays the character of Andeng explained why the soap was liked by many televiewers.

“I think mostly it is because of the script and because of the director. Kasi when you look at me and Papa Ian (Veneracion) parang hindi naman kami (bagay). Hindi mo naman iisipin na we’re bagay, ‘di ba? So it’s mainly because of the story, because of the characters kaya kami nagustuhan o kaya sila nagru-root for us. So we’re very blessed to have gotten such a material,” say ni Bea.

Incidentally, last Tuesday, pumalo sa 20.5% ang rating ng A Love To Last.

This is not surprising since painit na nang painit ang mga eksena lalo na’t magpapakasal na sina Andeng at Anton (Ian). Nabuking na rin ang relasyon ni Grace (Iza Calzado) sa isang guy kaya naman siya na ang nagmumukhang kontrabida talaga sa TonDeng love team.