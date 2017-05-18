Baguhang singer-actor naikama na ni beking taga-showbiz

HULA hoop: ‘Kasuwerte, kundi man ‘kahaba ng buhok ng isang taga-showbiz ding bading na natikman na pala ang isang guwapong newbie sa larangan ng pag-awit at pag-arte.

Kuwento ng beki, a long time ago ay ipinakilala na sa kanya ng isang direktor ang baguhan, na bagong salta lang sa Maynila.

After the getting to know each other portion, bilang pagmamagandang-loob with matching evil plan ay niyaya ng bading ang boylet na magpalipas ng gabi in his rented house in the eastern part of Metro Manila.

Walang pag-aatubili namang sumama ang boylet, at sa inuupahang bahay ng kanyang new gay acquaintance naganap ang ‘ika nga’y inaasahan na ring maganap.

Kamakailan ay nag-iikot kung saan-saan ang newcomer para ipagsigawan ang kanyang ipinagmamalaking latest project na “first ever kembot sa kasaysayan ng kemerut.”

“Kung napansin mo, parang nahihiya siya sa akin kasi nga, kilala ko siya noon pa. Pero in fairness, may ‘ipinagmamalaki’ siya…alam na! Pero wish ko na magtagumpay siya.

“Buti na lang, magaling ang humahawak sa career niya…humahawak nga lang kaya? Ha! Ha! Ha! Basta ang alam ko, una siyang naging akin, ‘no!”

Ayaw ng musical note ng ganyan!