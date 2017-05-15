Kris labs na labs pa rin si Bistek: Never niya akong siniraan!



IT was obvious that Kris Aquino greeted Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista a happy birthday on her Facebook account.

Kulang na lang ay pangalanan ni Kris si Herbert sa kanyang romantic aria. Birthday ni Mayor Herbert last May 12.

“There are people who actually end up close friends after having tried to be in a relationship. I think this is because the 2 people had proper closure of 1 chapter in their lives, and managed to continue their narrative even with a new leading man or leading lady.

“Because yes – you can be content to just play supporting characters in each other’s version of your life stories. A 2 person love story isn’t assured a happy ending – but a story about friends can have multiple plot lines, layers, and infinite light moments,” aria ni Kristeta.

After that, she RATTLED OFF reasons why the guy he was greeting was worthy of her tribute.

“He has never spoken a harsh, below the belt word to me, in other words he’s been a gentleman.

“He has taught me to develop patience, to not rush everything nor feel that we have to do it now or it will never happen.

“(He taught me to) Be an attentive listener. He is dependable. He doesn’t brag about his achievements because he believes that working hard is what makes you deliver, and you don’t have to trumpet what is part of your job- the finished products will do all the communicating for you.

“He knows what deserves to be ignored. Our children come first.”

With that, we felt that after their failed and EPHEMERAL romance, Kris is still pining on Mayor Herbert.