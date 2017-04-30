Ex-Masculados pinabilib ang audience sa Brussels filmfest, kumanta ng French

PROUD mentor ang award-winning director na si Maryo J. delos Reyes sa actor, model at singer na si Orlando Sol sa grand launch ng kanyang unang solo album na pinamagatang “Emosyon.”

Bagay na bagay ang title ng album ni Orlando sa kanya dahil punumpuno siya ng emosyon kung kumanta and with matching tears pa nu’ng kantahin niya ang carrier single titled “Kailan Darating Ang Ayoko Na.”

Bilang producer ng album at manager ni Orlando, kitang-kita ang excitement ni Direk Maryo sa grand launch ng “Emosyon” na idi-distribute ng Star Music at may limang hugot songs mula sa composer na si Jerwin Nicomedez.

Walong taon ding inalagaan, tyinaga at inihanda ni Direk Maryo si Orlando para sa kanyang first solo album. Naging bahagi ng all-male singing group na Masculados ni Direk Maryo si Orlando.

“Nandu’n kami sa Music Box at narinig kong kumanta si Jerwin, ‘yung kanta na ginawa rin niya na ‘Ingatan Mo Ang Salitang Mahal Kita.” So, ‘yung salitang ‘yun, parang, sabi ko, ‘Ang ganda naman ng kantang ‘to.’ Parang yng strike of lightning nu’ng nabasa ko ‘yung ‘Magnifico’ script, parang ganoon.

Ganoong level, so, sabi ko, I want to do it,” kwento ni Direk Maryo.

Kinausap ni Direk Maryo si Jerwin at sinabing gusto niyang ipakanta kay Orlando ang song niya, “There was a chance I brought Orlando to Brussels International Film Festival at kinanta niya kasi, ‘yung unang grupo niya, ‘yung MGAGE siya ‘yung nagsolo kasama doon sa album na produced ng Viva was the song ‘Dahil Ikaw Lamang Sa Akin.’

“Hanggang sa narinig ko siyang kumanta noon. And then, he was invited to Brussels to sing the song para doon sa movie na ‘yun, it was an intermission number,” kwento pa niya.

Bukod doon, pinakanta pa raw kay Orlando ang “The Impossible Dream” in French, huh! And he did it naman daw with flying colors in front of an international audience.

“Ayun, na-impress ako. Hanggang sabi ko, ‘Bigyan kita ng break. Magtyaga ka d’yan sa grupo and then eventually, you will have your time.’ And I feel, this is the right time for that song. So, I asked Jerwin, ‘Let’s work on an album. Eto na nga ‘yung album na ‘Emosyon’ with five tracks,” sabi ni direk.

Another thing kung bakit proud and excited si Direk Maryo sa album ni Orlando ay dahil sa paglabas din ng kauna-unahang online romantic-drama series/video-serye for a carrier single ng album.

“Inisip ko naman kung paano namin ipo-promote ‘yung carrier single in a way na bagung-bago at very fresh, first time in the Philippines the way to promote it is to have a video-serye. It’s a five part video-serye. So, susubaybayan mo ngayon ‘yung kwento ng kanta or ‘yung related doon sa kanta. And we are calling it the first online drama series.”

Nagsimula last Friday ang first part ng video-serye sa Star Music YouTube channel. Habang ang mga susunod na episodes ay mapapanood sa May 5, 12, 19 at 26, 6 p.m.