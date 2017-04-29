Kris ipinagyabang ang bagong mansyon; walang living room, super laki ng kusina

KRIS AQUINO can’t contain her excitement sa kanyang bagong bahay kaya naman kahit partial ay panay ang display niya ng iba’t ibang part ng kanyang balaysung sa kanyang Instagram account.

Particularly proud si Kristeta sa kanyang beautiful kitchen na talagang mukhang yayamanin.

“A partial view of our kitchen. I think I’ve shared in the past wala kaming living room, just a lanai by the pool because I wanted maximum space for my cooking; I can’t wait for us to move in because I’ve missed creating our family meals.

“This was my dream, to have rose quartz countertops & different cooking stations – we have a teppanyaki grill, high heat intensity wok cooking spot, double ovens, and next week they’ll Install my (of course @petroncorporation Gasul) powered cooktop. #home!

“Last day here tomorrow -straight to a dinner meeting when we arrive on Wednesday. GOOD NIGHT.”

That was her caption sa kanyang photo of her kitchen.

Hindi rin pinalagpas ni Kris ang bathroom ng kanyang mga anak. Talagang may-I-display siya sa kanyang IG ng photo nito with this caption: “A glimpse- the @heiminteriors designed bathroom for my 2 boys.

“Yes, seems Mother’s Day will be celebrated in our home. (It’s a maarte, Kris envisioned locker room inspired bathroom with 2 showers, 2 toilets & a tub, not pictured is the side by side vanity sinks.) Thank you @rossyrojales for making my concept a reality.”