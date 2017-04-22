Lee Min Ho 2 taon magsisilbi sa South Korean military

KINUMPIRMA ng talent management ng Korean superstar na si Lee Min Ho na enlisted na ang sikat na aktor sa South Korean military.

Sa ulat ng Naver.com, mismong ang MYM Entertainment ang nagbalita na next month na papasok sa military service ang sikat na Korean celebrity.

“The enlistment date for Lee Min Ho was confirmed today. It is true that he will be starting his military service on May 12 in Gangnam as a social service worker,” ang sabi sa report.

Required sa bawat lalaking Koreano ang pagpasok sa military service kapag nasa tamang edad na ito.

Ito’y dahil na rin sa “continuous threat of war with North Korea.” Dalawang taong magbibigay ng serbisyo sa Gangnam si Lee Min Ho.

Nakilala ang Korean superstar sa Pilipinas dahil sa mga ginawa nitong Korean drama na ipinalabas sa bansa tulad ng Boys Over Flowers, City Hunter at The Heirs.

Ang latest TV series niya na Legend of The Blue Sea ay mapapanood na rin very soon sa ABS-CBN.