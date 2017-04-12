Tambalang AzPiren ng Encantadia may ‘magic’ Bandera

NAKAKATUWA ang humility nina Glaiza de Castro at Marx Topacio nang makausap namin recently. Ayon sa dalawang Encantadia stars, hindi raw nila in-expect ang suportang natatanggap ngayon mula sa mga fans dahil sa karakter nila sa Encantadia na sina Pirena at Azulan. Paano ba naman kasi, napakaraming viewers ang boto sa kanilang tambalan na “AzPiren” dahil matindi rin ang kilig factor nito. Samantala, ngayong mas matindi na ang mga kaganapan sa Encantadia, tuluyan na kayang maipaghihiganti nina Pirena at Ybrahim (Ruru Madrid) sina Mira (Kate Valdez) at Lira (Mikee Quintos) sa mga pumaslang dito? Yan ang dapat abangan gabi-gabi sa Encantadia pagkatapos ng 24 Oras.

