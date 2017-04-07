Ria Atayde pinagtripan ang labi ni Zanjoe habang nasa sementeryo By Reggee Bonoan Bandera

ITONG si Ria Atayde, gustung-gustong pinagtitripan ang nguso ng leading man niyang si Zanjoe Marudo sa My Deart Heart. Aliw na aliw ang dalaga sa lips ng aktor dahil daw palaging naka-pout. Nag-post kamakailan si Ria ng litrato nila ni Zanjoe habang naka-break sa eksena nilang nasa sementeryo kung saan nakalibing ang anak nilang si Grace, umabot sa 280 likes ang photo dahil nga natatawa sila sa caption ng dalaga. Sabi ni Ria, “Funny story about this photo…in my periphery, I saw Z @onlyzanjoemarudo pouting so I pouted too…only to find out that he wasn’t doing it on purpose ha, ha, ha. Pls watch us tonight #MDHPagtataka.” Samantala, magkaibigan na ang karakter ni Ria at ni Eric Quizon sa My Dear Heart dahil nakisimpatya na ang dalaga sa kapwa niya doktor nu’ng ipahiya siya ng kanyang amang si Dr. Albertus Camillus (Robert Arevalo). Sincere ang pakikipagkaibigan ni Dra. Gia kay Dr. Francis, pero may masamang plano pala ito.

