Video ni Dominique ipinost pa rin ni Gretchen kahit bawal

GRETCHEN Barretto breaks rules.
She’s very public about that. Not even her agreement with her daughter Dominique Cojuangco can make her obey rules.
This, she displayed in her Instagram video of her daughter who was singing a song.
“My little one @dominiquecojuangco singing for our dada & for me. I’m not allowed to post this but since I break rules more often than not, I’ll post it,” caption ni La Greta sa video na wala namang nakikita kundi naririnig lang si Dominique na kumakanta.
Easily, her Instagram followers love Dominique’s singing style. They even likened her to established international singers na ewan kung sincere o isang malaking pang-e-echos lang.
“Luv her voice! Mana sa inyo ni Sir Tony Cojuangco music lover!” said one fan.
“Reminds me of Adele’s voice! Elegant. I would definitely be a real proud mommy too,” another approving fan commented.
“That soulful voice is a mix of Norah Jones and Amy Winehouse, woooh gives me goosebumps! Would definitely buy your records,” say naman ng isa pang fan.
We don’t know the song which Dominique sang pero sa tono ay mukha itong jazz.
May boses ba siya? Oo naman. Lahat naman ng tao may boses. ‘Yun lang!!!
