Andi saludo sa pagiging tatay ni Jake kay Ellie

INAMIN ni Andi Eigenmann sa nakaraang thanksgiving presscon ng The Greatest Love na hindi siya talaga affectionate na tao. At ‘yun na raw siya kaya dapat tanggapin na lang ng mga taong nagmamahal sa kanya.

Hindi raw siya tulad ng ibang anak na masyadong clingy or touchy sa mga magulang kaya nga raw siguro ang tingin ng mga tao ay wala siyang kuwentang anak.

Pero aniya, mahal na mahal niya ang kanyang inang si Jaclyn Jose, hindi lang daw niya ito masyadong naipapakita.

Kaya naman natanong ang isa sa mga anak ni Sylvia Sanchez sa The Greatest Love kung ano ang mapi-feel niya kung lumaki ring hindi affectionate ang anak niyang si Ellie? Okay lang din ba ito sa kanya bilang ina?

“Si Ellie is very, very affectionate and very, very sweet and I’m so lucky and I’m also happier to see that now, it’s her job to be sweet to my mom. So nood na lang ako sa kanila. Sasabihin ko na lang, ‘Oh Ellie, ikaw na, hug mo na nanay, hug nanay, you kiss nanay.’ Siya na lahat ‘yun. Hindi kasi ako ganu’n.

“You know actually see that she and her father (Jake Ejercito) are also that way, they are very, very sweet to each other and very, very close and I love it. Kasi kami naman ni Ellie, we’re bestfriends and no competition here. Kung ako affectionate (na tao), bakit naman ako magagalit, di ba?

“I know my daughter very much at 5 years old, she has a big heart at kasya naman kaming lahat doon, puwede naman kaming mag-share,” say ni Andi.

At dahil patapos na ang TGL sa ABS-CBN ay nagpapasalamat si Andi sa lahat ng magagandang feedbacks sa show nila.

“Wow, we’ve succeeded, we did something this hard and towards the finish line and ‘yung pagtanggap sa amin is warm pa rin as ever, it feels great.

“It wasn’t expected na ganito ang pagtanggap nila, but I’m hopefull kasi I’m used to doing fantaserye, dramas and most of them are love stories and ako as aspiring filmmaker, isa sa mga things that I hope for in our industry is may matutunan tayong tumangkilik ng iba’t ibang konsepto at isa ito sa pinakamagagandang concept na puwedeng ibahagi sa Pilipino.

“At natutunan ko bilang isa sa anak sa TGL is that, time is gold, time is so precious, you’ll never know how long and how much time you have and never sees the moment when it comes to your family and loved ones I always say this na, having a life is more important than making a living in the sense na ‘yung ibang tao kasi para sa kanila, ‘nagtatrabaho lang naman ako para sa kanya.’

“But para sa akin, pero hindi, eh, hanggang saan mo gusto ‘yang umabot. Mamaya ‘yung anak mo lumalaki na hindi mo man lang nararamdaman kasi masyado kang busy on other things,” say ng mama ni Ellie.