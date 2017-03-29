Erik walang GF na beauty queen: Friends lang kami! By Reggee Bonoan Bandera

ITINANGGI sa amin ni Erik Santos ang balitang girlfriend na niya si 2016 Miss Great Britain Jamie Lee Faulkner. Na-one-on-one interview ni Boy Abunda sa Tonight With Boy Abunda si Angeline Quinto at nabanggit nga ng dalaga na hindi pa sila nagkakausap ni Erik tungkol kay Miss Great Britain at kung totoong girlfriend na nga ng binata ang beauty queen ay wala raw siyang magagawa. Kaya tinanong namin si Erik tungkol dito at natawa niyang sagot, “Ha-hahaha! Friends lang kami ate.”

Sabi namin kay Erik sinasaktan na naman niya ang damdamin ni Angeline, alam naman niyang mahal siya ng dalaga, “Hindi naman ‘te (sinasaktan),” sagot kaagad ng singer. Marami pa rin kasi sa mga tagasuporta ng dalawang singer ang umaasa na sila pa rin ang magkakatuluyan sa huli dahil bagay na bagay naman sila talaga. Nabanggit din ni Erik na hindi pa sila nagkakausap ni Angeline tungkol kay Miss Great Britain dahil pareho silang abala sa mga rehearsal ng upcoming concerts nila. Pero ayon sa binatang singer, ita-try niyang gumawa ng paraan para makapag-bonding naman sila kahit paano. Ang concert ni Angeline ay ang “Birit Queens” kasama sina Jona, Morisette at Klarisse ngayong Marso 31 sa SM MOA Arena produced ng ASAP Live at Star Music. Si Erik naman ay ang “Erik Santos Sings The Greatest OPM Classics” sa The Theater, Solaire Resort & Casino na siya mismo ang sumulat ng script at magdidirek produced ng Powerhouse 2 Lucky 7 KOI Productions. Special guests ni Erik sina Yeng Constantino, Marcelito Pomoy at Ogie Alcasid sa musical direction ni Homer Flores.

