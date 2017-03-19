Dyowa ng kilalang male celebrity pinagtsismisan ng production staff By Reggee Bonoan Bandera

“PARANG mas maganda pa siya nu’ng walang make-up. May mga tao talagang nag-iiba ang itsura kapag naka-make-up ‘no?” Ito ang sabi ng isang member ng production staff ng isang programa na araw-araw napapanood sa telebisyon. Ang binabanggit ng staff ay ang non-showbiz girlfriend ng struggling actor na willing gawin ang lahat para lang sumikat at makilala nang husto. Nakita kasi ng ilang staff ng programa ang non-showbiz girlfriend ng aktor nu’ng wala pa itong make-up at mukha nga raw nene kaya nagtatanungan kung ilang taon na si boyfie dahil baka raw makasuhan ito ng corruption of minor. Tinanong kami ng staff kung ano ang tingin naming edad ng girlfriend ng struggling actor, sabi namin parang magkaedad lang. Isinama kasi ni struggling actor ang non-showbiz GF sa network at dahil nga artista na si boyfie kaya nag-make up na si gurl, ending hindi bumagay ang make-up niya.

