Joy Cancio kinakarir ang pagtuturo ng Zumba By Reggee Bonoan Bandera

BAGAMA’T matagal nang huminto si Joy Cancio sa pagsasayaw at pagtuturo sa mga bagong miyembro ng Sexbomb Dancers ay hindi pa rin niya tuluyang kinalimutan ang kanyang “first love.” Nalaman naming nagtuturo ngayon ang dating TV producer ng Zumba malapit sa bahay nila. At ngayong Sabado, 6 p.m. ay may Zumba Marathon si Joy sa Muntinlupa Sports Complex for the benefit of Social Development Center kung saan muli niyang makakasama ang dating members din ng Vicor Dance Group na sina Retro Guru, Dinggoy Dizon, Zin Robin, Zin J-Seph, Rundell at ang Sexbomb New Generation. Paki ni Joy sa amin sa pamamagitan ng internet, “Patulong po sana kasi I’m helping children via Social Dev’t Center.” Habang ka-chat namin si Joy ay pasakay naman siya ng eroplano patungong Isabela para sa kanyang Zumba events.

