Cristine pinagtawanan sa I Can Do That, pwede nang mag-comedy bar By Reggee Bonoan Bandera

USAPING I Can Do That, napahanga naman ni Cristine Reyes ang manonood dahil ang galing pala niya sa comedy kung saan nakasama nila sa challenge si Wacky Kiray. Sexy star at dramatic actress ang imahe ni Cristine sa showbiz at kung may guesting man siya sa Banana Sundae ay sundot-sundot lang naman. Pero sa comedy act nila ni Kiray noong Linggo kung saan ginaya nila ang Pabeki Gays duo ay napatayo niya at napahalakhak ang lahat ng nanood at talagang rebelasyon dito ang aktres. Kaya hindi na kami magtataka kung may mag-imbita na sa kanya sa comedy bars. ‘Yun lang, hindi sila nanalo ni Wacky Kiray dahil tinalo nga sila nina Daniel Matsunga at Arci Muñoz sa kanilang makapigil hiningang aerial dance. Hmmmm, sino kaya ang susunod na mananalo ngayong weekend sa I Can Do That? Sana ‘yung manggugulat naman ang maka-score sa next round ng labanan. ‘Yung talagang hindi mo aakalain na kaya pala nilang gawin ang challenge na ‘yun.

