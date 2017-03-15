Sylvia Sanchez tinuksu-tukso sina Arjo, Dimples at Joshua By Reggee Bonoan

SI Arjo Atayde o Joaquin Tuazon ng FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano naman ang dumalaw sa set ng The Greatest Love noong Huwebes pagkatapos siyang dalawin ng inang si Sylvia Sanchez (Mama Gloria) sa set ng serye nila ni Coco Martin. Magkatabi lang daw halos ang location ng TGL at FPJAP kaya parehong nakapunta sina Joaquin at Gloria sa taping nila. Sa litratong kuha ni Ibyang kina Amanda (Dimples Romana), Joaquin at sa apo nitong si Z o Joshua Garcia ay natuwa ang lahat sa inilagay niyang caption. Post ni Ibyang, “Paano kaya kung kayo ang magkatuluyan Amanda at Joaquin? Anong klaseng anak kaya meron kayo? Alam kaya ng anak nyo ang salitang #thegreatestlove? O baka s’ya ang bagong makakalaban ni #angprobinsiyanong Cardo Dalisay? Definitely, hindi kasing bait ni Z ang anak nyong dalawa!! Imposible!!!” Paanong hindi sasama ang ugali ni Joaquin, e, ganito siya pinalaki ng amang si Tomas Tuazon (Albert Martinez) na pinuno ng sindikato na napatay na ni Cardo at lolo nitong si Don Emilio Syquia (Eddie Garcia) na isa rin leader ng sindikato. At si Amanda naman ay may pinagdaraanan dahil hindi siya lumaki sa inang si Gloria. Parehong pinag-uusapan sa apat na sulok ng showbiz at ng mga netizens sa social media ang mga programang The Greatest Love at FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano kaya naman nananatiling mataas ang rating ng dalawang serye mula sa Rural, Urban at Metro Manila.

