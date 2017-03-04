Ateneo Lady Eagles nakuha ang solo liderato By Angelito Oredo Bandera

INOKUPAHAN ng Ateneo de Manila University Lady Eagles ang unang puwesto matapos nitong talunin ang nagtatanggol na kampeong De La Salle University Lady Spikers, 26-24, 26-24, 21-24, 25-17, sa UAAP Season 79 Women’s Volleyball Tournament Sabado sa Filoil Flying V Centre, San Juan City. Bunga ng panalo, umakyat ang Lady Eagles sa 6-1 record habang nahulog ang Lady Spikers sa 5-2 panalo-talong kartada. Pinangunahan ni Michele Morente ang Ateneo sa itinalang 25 puntos habang si Katrina Tolentino ay nag-ambag ng 18 puntos. Pinamunuan ni Kim Dy ang La Salle sa ginawang 15 puntos habang si Mary Joy Baron ay nagdagdag ng 14 puntos. Sinandigan naman ng University of Santo Tomas Tigresses ang krusyal na tatlong sunod na service ace ni Mary Dominique Pacres sa ikaapat na set upang mauwi ang panalo kontra Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws, 25-16, 21-25, 26-24, 25-20. Naging mahigpit ang labanan sa pagitan ng Tigresses at Tamaraws sa ikaapat na set sa 19-16 bago ang sorpresang tatlong sunod na aces ni Pacres na nagbigay ng 23-16 abante sa UST tungo sa pag-angkin ng ikatlong sunod na panalo. Dahil sa panalo ay umangat ang UST sa team standings at nakapantay ang tinalo nitong FEU sa parehas na 4-3 panalo-talong kartada. Pinamunuan ni Ennajie Laure ang UST Tigresses sa natipong 17 puntos mula sa 15 kills at 2 service ace kasunod si Cherry Rondina na may 14 puntos. Nag-ambag din si Pacres ng 12 puntos habang may pito si Marivic Meneses. Samantala, winalis ng Ateneo Blue Eagles ang unang ikot ng labanan sa pagsungkit ng ikapitong sunod nitong panalo kontra sa karibal na De La Salle University Green Spikers, 25-21, 25-21, 25-18.

