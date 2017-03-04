Angge pumanaw na matapos ma-coma ng 1 taon By Reggee Bonoan Bandera

MATAPOS ang halos isang taong pagka-comatose, pumanaw na ang talent manager at dating aktres na si Cornelia Lee o mas kilala sa mundo ng showbiz bilang si Tita Angge. Nagluluksa ngayon ang buong industriya sa pagkamatay ng talent manager sa edad na 70. Nakaburol ang labi nito sa Loyola Memorial sa Marikina. Ilan sa mga talent nito ay sina Sylvia Sanchez, Mickey Ferriols, Timmy Cruz at Smokey Manaloto. Ilan sa mga celebrities na agad nagpaabot ng kanilang pakikiramay sa pamamagitan ng social media ay sina Sharon Cuneta, Jaya, Dingdong Avanzado, Isabel Granada at Lea Salonga.

