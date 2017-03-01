6 na bagets pampaswerte sa serye nina Coco at Zanjoe By Reggee Bonoan Bandera

NAPAKASWERTE ng mga batang napapanood ngayon sa dalawang teleserye ng ABS-CBN sa primetime, ito ngang FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano na number one pa rin sa ratings games after more than a year sa ere at ang My Dear Heart. Parehong under Dreamscape Entertainment ang dalawang teleserye kaya sa tingin namin, swerte talaga kapag may mga batang bida sa kuwento. Tulad na nga lang sa FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano ni Coco Martin kung saan sikat na sikat na rin ang mga batang kasama niya. Sinimulan nina Onyok Pineda at Awra Briguela, ngayon ay bukambibig na rin ng mga manonood ang pangalan nina Dang, Ligaya at Paquito na gumaganap bilang mga bagong “alaga” ni Cardo Dalisay (Coco). Hindi rin naman kasi matatawaran ang galing sa pagganap ng mga bata kaya puring-puri rin sila ng mga manonood. Kaya naman nagsisilbi rin silang magandang ehemplo sa kanilang kapwa bata na nakatutok gabi-gabi sa Ang Probinsyano. Pagkatapos naman ng serye nina Coco, Yassi Pressman at Ms. Susan Roces, tuluy-tuloy ang pagbibigay inspirasyon at ligaya sa viewers ng seryeng My Dear Heart, na pinagbibidahan nina Zanjoe Marudo, Coney Reyes, Bela Padilla, Ria Atayde at ang bagong child star na si Heart Ramos na nananatiling comatose sa kuweto habang gumagala kung saan-saan ang kanyang kaluluwa. Bagamat bata at maliit, mayroon namang malaking puso si Heart na pinagmumulan ng pagmamahal at lakas ng kanyang mga magulang. At kahit nasa hindi magandang kundisyon, hindi pa rin tumitigil si Heart na gawin ang lahat upang mapasaya ang pamilya sa pagtulong niyang mabago ang buhay ni Dra. Divinagracia (Coney) at paggawa ng paraan upang gumaling kahit siya pa ay isa nang kaluluwa. Katuwang naman niya sa pagbibigay kulay sa kanilang buhay ang matalik niyang kaibigan na si Bingo, na kaagapay niya sa tuluyan niyang paggaling

