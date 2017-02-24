Karla ninang sa kasal nina Billy at Coleen

“YES!” agad ang sagot ni Karla Estrada nang tanungin ni Billy Crawford kung payag ba itong maging ninang sa kasal nila ni Coleen Garcia.

Sa episode kahapon ng Magandang Buhay sa ABS-CBN, walang pag-aalinlangang tinanggap ni Karla ang request nina Billy at Coleen na maging bahagi ng kanilang pag-iisang dibdib next year.

“Gusto namin na ‘yung mga ninong and ninang to have a role. Minsan kasi ang mga kasal ay ‘it’s all about money’ or ‘all about sponsors.’

“Kami, we look forward also to having people in our lives who will guide us sa relationship namin, ‘yun naman ang point kung bakit may ninong and ninang. Kaya gusto naming tanungin si Karlita kung pwede ka bang magninang sa aming dalawa (ni Coleen)?” ang sabi ni Billy. Na sinagot nga agad ni Karla ng oo.

Dugtong pa ng mommy ni Daniel Padilla, “Hindi ko na mahintay ang araw na ‘yun and thank you so much at kinuha niyo ako. I will be there 24/7. Alam mo yan, noong araw pa tayo, ang lalim ng pagkakaibigan namin at siyempre kasama ka na doon, Coleen.

“Para ko nang kapatid yan (Billy). So yes, isa ako sa mga ninang niyo, I love you, I love you guys,” sey pa ng isa sa mga host ng Magandang Buhay.