Tatay ni Angel 90 years old na pero aktibo pa rin sa sports By Reggee Bonoan Bandera

HUWAG nang pagtakhan kung umabot sa 90 years old ang daddy ni Angel Locsin na si G. Angel Colmenares dahil grabe pala ang disiplina nito sa katawan at pagkain. Nagdiwang ng kanyang 90th birthday si daddy Angel noong Peb. 17, Biyernes, pero nitong Sabado ito ipinagdiwang ng buong pamilya niya na ginanap sa The Blue Leaf Cosmopolitan, Libis, Quezon City. Tinanong namin ang isa sa kapatid ni Angel na si Ella Colmenares-Sabino kung paano napapanatili ng daddy nila ang maganda nitong pangangatawan at tindig considering na 90 years old na nga ito. Sabi ni Ella, “Hindi kasi kumakain ng pork si daddy kasi Sabadista siya. Hindi rin kumakain ng marami sa gabi at mahilig siya sa prutas. Nag-e-exercise siya regularly, nagsu-swimming, jogging in place, stationary bike, push ups lahat from head to toe, nagpapaaraw din every morning.” At take note, ang ganda pa ring maglakad ng tatay ni Angel at malinaw ang pandinig. Hindi nga lang siya nakakakita dahil sa kinasangkutan nitong aksidente noong bata pa siya. Kahit hindi nakakakita si daddy Angel ay nagagabayan pa niya ang mga anak at apo na nakatira sa kanya at ramdam din niya kung may problema ang mga anak lalo na si Angel na kamakailan lang ay namroblema sa kanyang buhok. Kaya nga ang post ni Angel sa kanyang social media account, “To the best dad in the world: thank you for being there for me, and for urging me to be better and fight harder. I wouldn’t be who I am without your kind words and wise guidance. Happy 90th Birthday, Daddy!”

