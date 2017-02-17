Kilalang aktres na-bad trip, inisnab ng mga reporter By Reggee Bonoan Bandera

HALATANG na-bad trip ang aktres nang hindi siya masyadong napansin sa isang showbiz event dahil mas pinag-interesang kausapin ng entertainment press ang mga mas sikat sa kanya. In fairness, sikat na rin naman ang aktres, ‘yun nga lang hindi siya masyadong masarap kausap dahil may attitude kaya mas ginusto na lang ng mga katoto na kausapin ang mga sikat na artista na kahit alam mong mahilig mag-deny ay mas okay pa ring kausap dahil mas may isyu. Kaya naman nakasimangot ang aktres nang lisanin na niya ang venue dahil wala man lang lumapit sa kanyang reporter. Feeling niya siguro ay binoykot siya ng mga katoto dahil talagang dinaan-daanan lang siya ng mga ito. Next time kasi maging nice sa media ang ibang artista dahil hindi rin naman sila kawalan sa rami ng puwedeng isulat ngayon.

