Make-up artist na-bad trip sa reklamadorang nanay ni aktres By Reggee Bonoan Bandera

HOW true na imbiyerna ang stylist at make-up artist sa isang kilalang salon na nag-aayos sa nanay ng isang aktres dahil ang hirap daw nitong kausap. “Naku, iniwan na nina _____ (stylist/make-up artist) si _____ (nanay ng aktres) dahil ang dami raw angal at mahirap kausap. Buti sana kung malaki ang ibinabayad, e, feeling artista kaya nagpapalibre rin,” bungad na kuwento sa amin. Baka naman hindi makuha ng stylist at make-up artist ang gusto ng nanay ni aktres kaya umaangal, balik-tanong namin sa nagkuwento. “Hindi, maangas na nga kasi sikat ang anak. Ganu’n naman ang magulang ng ibang artista kapag sikat na, mas nauuna pa silang yumabang at nag-iiba ang ugali. Ganyan ang nagagawa ng maraming pera na na nagsimula lang sila sa waley,” kuwento ulit sa amin. Sabagay, may kasabihan naman talaga na ang taong lumaki sa hirap na nagkaroon ng kaunting yaman ay parang langaw nang nakatuntong sa kalabaw. Kumpara sa ipinanganak na mayaman talaga, sila pa ‘yung marunong makipag-kapwa tao.

