Ellen tinawag na losyang ang orig na dyowa ni Baste

TILA may word war between Kate Necesario, Baste Duterte’s girlfriend and starlet Ellen Adarna.

Tila nag-react kasi si Kate sa “losyang” aria ni Ellen sa Instagram.

When a fan of Ellen said, “Bahalaaag mag cgeg padungog ang pikas campo nimo elleeeeeen. You’re still my foreves idoooool and no one can beat that!!!!” (Hayaan mong magparinig ‘yung kabilang kampo sa ‘yo, Ellen. You’re still my favorite idol and no one can beat that. Milo energy gap. I love you, dai, worth 1 million), agad-aga namang sumagot ang sexy actress.

She said, “Sagdi. Self worth importante. Pag move on na. Ay nag pa losyang. Ahhaha. Sigi pa diay??

Hahahahha xoxo nalang nila. Princessa ko diko sundalo ahahha” (Hayaan mo na. Self worth importante. Pag move on na. Huwag ka na palosyang).

This infuriated Kate who reacted “HAHAHA LOSHANG MY ASS. #BILOGANGMUNDO #NHEDCHIN!”

Kaloka ang dalawa, ‘no?