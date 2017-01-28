Luis Alandy pakakasal na, pero ayaw pang magka-baby

HULING pelikula na pala ni Luis Alandy ang sex-drama na “Swipe” bilang binata dahil ikakasal na siya sa kanyang non-showbiz girlfriend na si Joselle Fernandez sa Pebrero 17.

Kahit dalawang taon pa lang ang relasyon nila ay nasabi na ng aktor na “She’s the one” kaya bakit daw kailangang patagalin pa ang engagenment.

“Very cliché, pero ‘yung hinahanap ko talaga na parang someone to be with, siya, eh. Very good family values, sobrang bait niya rin, so siya na talaga,” katwiran ng aktor sa ginanap na presscon ng “Swipe” mula sa Viva Films, Allud Entertainment at Ledge Films na idinirek ni Ed Lejano.

‘Yung nga lang, medyo malaki ang agwat ng edad nila ng future wife niya dahil she’s 23 at 37 naman si Luis, “Nagja-jive kami in terms of everything, sa ugali, hobbies, ‘yung mga likes and dislikes namin, almost the same,” kuwento ng aktor.

Ang pinakanagustuhan daw ni Luis kay Joselle ay, “Her family’s very artistic din. Biruin mo, saan ka makakakita, di ba, ‘yung ginawa ko na film 2 years ago, ‘yung Anino sa Likod ng Buwan, it was very controversial because of the nudity and the sex scenes, biruin mo buong family sila, nanood sila.

“Pinanood niya muna, then she recommended it to her whole family na panoorin, nanood silang lahat.

“Very supportive and alam naman niya na ito ang work ko for how many years and she knows naman that I’m responsible to accept or to do films na hindi lang ‘yung basta-basta na (maghuhubad). Alam niya na namimili ako, she knows how artistic my goals are,” paliwanag pa ni Luis.

Samantala, pribado raw ang gaganaping kasal nina Luis at Joselle na sa garden wedding sa Tagaytay City at malalapit na kaibigan at pamilya lang daw ang imbitado.

Tungkol naman sa honeymoon ay wala pang plano dahil tatapusin muna niya ang commitment niya sa ABS-CBN. Maging sa pagkakaroon ng anak ay isinantabi muna niya dahil gusto nilang mag-asawang mag-travel muna.

“Enjoy muna kami. If we are blessed by God na magkaroon (ng anak agad), siyempre, tatanggapin namin but ang initial plan talaga namin is to enjoy each other first, maybe travel siguro together, kasi she loves travelling,” pahayag pa ng aktor.

Bukod kay Luis, kasama rin sa “Swipe” si Meg Imperial na magpapa-daring muli sa movie, Maria Isabel Lopez, Gabby Eigenmann at Mercedes Cabral. Mapapanood na ito sa Peb. 1 sa mga sinehan.