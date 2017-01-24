Kris pinaaga ang Semana Santa, nag-pilgrimage na sa Rome

WALA pang Semana Santa ay sinimulan na ni Kris Aquino ang kanyang pilgrimage.

Nasa Rome, Italy now si Kris and she posted photos on her Instagram account para i-share sa kanyang fans ang kanyang journey.

“Raffaele brought us around the list of Rome Churches I researched to see & pray in. What a faith reaffirming experience to be in such beautiful places of worship,” caption niya sa isang photos where she was nasa labas ng isang simbahan.

“BUONGIORNO (the view from our balcony)!” caption naman niya sa isang photo where it showed the beautiful view ng isang plaza.

“Hay laki kasalanan pamilya mo sa bansa ntin sa lumalabas na balita alam mo ba ito Kris? Nagtatanong lng po,” pambabasag ng isang basher kay Kris.

“Daming BiTTER..God Bless you ms Kris..Kia ka bless eh..you can go anywhere in the world because of ur dedication to work en work. Yan ang bunga ng yong kasipagan. proud ako sau. Caring en loving mom pa. Always bless u,” depensa ng isang fan ni Kris.

Just asking, this year kaya ay mapanood na uli natin sa TV si Kris?