Anne, Vhong, Jhong hindi kayang tapatan ang powers ni Vice Ganda

SA ilang araw na hindi napanood si Vice Ganda sa It’s Showtime, tinangka ng grupo nina Vhong Navarro, Anne Curtis, Jhong Hilario at iba pang hosts ng programa na i-fill ang gap at space ng kakaibang saya sa show.

We saw and felt their effort sa iba’t ibang segments ng show, and very evident nga ito sa flag-bearer ng show na Tawag Ng Tanghalan. But sad to say ha, at bilang respeto sa mga nabanggit naming pangalan, hindi nila kering punan ang pagkawala ni Vice. Sa pag-entertain pa lang ng kalahok, malayo ang aura nila sa atake ni Vice.

Marami kaming nakakausap na nagiging mas katanggap-tanggap daw sa mga na-go-gong (disqualified) na kalahok kapag si Vice ang nakikipag-usap sa kanila.

The fact is, may mga kalahok pang nagsasabi na hindi na baleng mag-gong sa show basta makabiruan nila ang magaling na comedian-TV host.

Kahapon, bumalik na si Vice sa It’s Showtime and as usual, grabe na naman ang energy na ibinigay ng comedian sa show.