American blogger tuwang-tuwa sa contestant ng YFSF Kids

WE were surprised that American blogger Perez Hilton was so amazed by the performance of child star Xia Vigor that he posted a tweet.
Perez kind went crazy when Xia mimicked Taylor Swift in the kid edition of Your Face Sounds Familiar. Saw the video at talaga namang ang ganda ng performance ng bagets.
“This little girl doing @TaylorSwift13 is everything I needed right now!! The ending, though!!” Perez tweeted.
“Ang cute naman kasi talaga, parang manika. Tapos sobrang bibo pa.”
Those were some comments which were posted in one popular website.
